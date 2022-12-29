The Tubac Nature Center is offering a series of bird and nature walks in January. On each occasion, participants should meet at the center at 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B, to sign in. Activities are free; donations accepted.

• Bird walks, Tuesdays 9-11:30 a.m. The leaders for the day will select a section of the Anza Trail for the walk. All levels of expertise are welcome. Bring binoculars.



