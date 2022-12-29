The Tubac Nature Center is offering a series of bird and nature walks in January. On each occasion, participants should meet at the center at 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B, to sign in. Activities are free; donations accepted.
• Bird walks, Tuesdays 9-11:30 a.m. The leaders for the day will select a section of the Anza Trail for the walk. All levels of expertise are welcome. Bring binoculars.
• Thursday hikes, 7:45-11:30 a.m. Bring water and a snack. The hikes are led by Carolyn Fowler, who will email a description of the upcoming hike. Contact her at fowlcf44@gmail.com.
• Beginners bird walk, 9-11 a.m., Jan. 18. Bring binoculars and, if possible, download the free Merlin app and AZ Bird Pack beforehand. More information from Jim Karp at jkarp@syr.edu.
• Nature walk, 9-11 a.m., Jan. 21. Botanist Michael Dunn will lead the walk, helping participants observe and experience the natural vegetation along the Anza Trail. More information from dunn.levey@gmail.com.
• Nature mindfulness walk, 9-11 a.m., Jan. 26. Join naturalist Gail Abend on a walk inspired by the Japanese concept of “forest bathing.” More information from dunn.levey@gmail.com.
The Tubac Nature Center is open 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays and 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Senior lunch and bingo return in Rio Rico
The Rio Rico Community Center will restart its senior lunch/bingo events at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Reservations are required. Call (520) 281-7880 to reserve a seat.
The Rio Rico Community Center is located at 391 Avenida Coatimundi.