Since the arrival of the pandemic, the Brothers and Sisters of Charity have been distributing free produce to community members every Wednesday from a base on Western Avenue in Nogales. This week, they followed that tradition up with something new: a drive-through Christmas toy giveaway.
With Christmas music playing in the background, approximately 15 members of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity directed traffic and handed Christmas gifts through car windows to local children as part of the drive-through effort.
The giveaway was organized and conducted in the name of one of the group’s founding members, Tony Enciso, a beloved Nogalian known for his community work and musicianship who died earlier this month at the age of 66.
“When he passed away two weeks ago, we decided to put this together in honor of our dear friend,” said Eddie Jeong, another founding member of the group, which grew out of the decades-long friendship among members of the Nogales High School Class of 1973.
Jeong said they collect hundreds of toys from donation drop-off points at Circle K, Jeong’s print shop in Nogales and at the Duval Center on Western Avenue.
“People have just been bringing things in,” Jeong said.
“In a little time we worked hard and we’ve got a little miracle here, and that’s what it’s all about,” said toy drive co-organizer Frank Calixtro.
As he directed cars out of the lot to make room for others lined up for their turn, Jeong said the experience was “absolutely fantastic.”
“What’s really nice is the faces, we like to see the faces of these kids. And there’s a lot of kids here! We’re really surprised,” he said.
Reached at the end of the day, Jeong said his group had given away 500 toys that morning. Calixtro brought another 75 toys to an organization that serves migrant children in Nogales, Sonora.
Asked if the toy drive and giveaway will become an annual event for the Brothers and Sisters of Charity, Calixtro said:
“Let’s hope so! Look at what it does. It’s not that hard, either. Just put your mind to it. Next year it’s probably going to be a lot bigger.”