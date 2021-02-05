Calabasas Preschool has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a news release.
To earn the accreditation, Calabasas Preschool went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors, SCVUSD said.
More than 7,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC; that’s less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens in the United States, according to the news release. The accreditation term lasts for five years.
“NAEYC-accredited programs bring our definitions of excellence for early childhood education to life each day.”
“Earning NAEYC accreditation makes Calabasas Preschool an exemplar of good practice for families and the entire community,” said Kristen Johnson, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation at NAEYC.
“Our district has always been committed to providing quality early childhood education to the children and families of our community,” said Melisa Lunderville, assistant superintendent of student services at SCVUSD. “It is a great honor to receive accreditation from this organization.”