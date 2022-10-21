A national children’s health organization has designated Calabasas School as one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The recognition comes from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which awarded 406 schools nationwide with the distinction.
Schools were recognized in up to nine categories, and Calabasas School, a PK-8 institution in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, received recognition in four: Enriching Health Education; Bolstering Physical Education and Activity; Strengthening Social-Emotional Health and Learning; and Supporting School Health Services.
“Calabasas prioritized healthy policies and practices despite numerous challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” SCVUSD said in a news release.
One of the school’s measures to promote good health is the student-led C.A.S.H. Club. The club, whose acronym stands for Cougar Advocates for Student Health, is comprised of students who “focus on creating more opportunities throughout the school year for all of our students to become more physically active, and support the needs of all of our students’ mental and emotional well being,” SCVUSD said.
The group’s initiatives include book readings, crafts, contests and physical challenges.
“This club has done a great job creating opportunities for the students at Calabasas to become more active and involved in our campus community,” said physical education teacher Joseph Butler, who also serves as the school’s health and wellness coordinator. “Our intramural sports tournaments have been very popular, with almost 100 students on average signing up for each of our events.”
SCVUSD also touted Calabasas’ implementation of “calming spaces” for students to practice emotional regulation, as well as its ongoing training for teachers and staff on social emotional learning.
“Our campus has been working hard practicing healthy routines for some time,” Calabasas Principal Bethany Patterson said in the news release.
“Though the pandemic made it challenging, we continued conveying health and fitness in diverse modes. Our Cougars met the challenge to implement healthy practices and we appreciate our community partners who helped make this a successful effort.”