Second-graders at Calabasas School participate in a bean bag toss. The activity requires students to determine which food group a specific food is and toss it on the corresponding target.

A national children’s health organization has designated Calabasas School as one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The recognition comes from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which awarded 406 schools nationwide with the distinction.

Calabasas sixth-graders Lexi Luquin and Miley Bustamante track the time on their Wednesday mile run during physical education class.


