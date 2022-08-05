A recently completed camp based in Santa Cruz County offered activities and therapy for families with children who are grieving a death or extended separation from a close family member.
Camp Druzy was conducted for the third consecutive year this summer, with three days held at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa, and a fourth day at Steady Strides Riding Center in Tucson.
And for the second summer in a row, the camp was offered on an in-person basis to low-income families with children who are grieving. The camp was held via Zoom during its first year in 2020.
Participating families are referred by Santa Cruz County schools, agencies or community members, according to Child Health and Resilience Mastery (CHARM), the organization behind Camp Druzy.
Ten families attended the camp this year, with the 40 total participants ranging from 2 years old to grandparents, the organizers said. The program also included a team of more than 30 trained volunteers.
CHARM provides accommodations, meals and activities at no cost to participants. Activities include daily yoga, community and resiliency-building circles, creative expression activities, music therapy, ecotherapies, reiki, pet therapy and grief education for adults.
“To be in community with other families helped us feel so much more connected to humanity, what it means to be human, and showed me how important it is to have to spaces to grieve and heal together,” said Alejandra Margarita Foerg, who attended Camp Druzy this year with her children James (8) and Lucía (2).
“With so many of us navigating various forms of grief, it is essential to learn strengths-based approaches to cope with loss in ways that are culturally appropriate, feasible, include the entire family, and are also proven to promote health and well-being in lasting ways” said Heidi Pottinger, CHARM founder and executive director.