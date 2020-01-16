Challenger Elementary School earned top honors for its “Up”-themed entry in the 2019 Christmas Light Parade, Mayor Arturo Garino announced at the Jan. 8 meeting of the Nogales City Council.
It was the third time in the past four years that the Nogales Unified School District school finished first in the parade judging. Challenger won the top spot at the 2016 and 2017 parades, and finished second in 2018.
Bracker Elementary School took second place in last month’s parade for a float that featured the Grinch riding a sleigh. TruckAZ Truck Club scooped up third place honors for an array of tricked-out pick-ups with lights and Christmas decorations.
Garino presented plaques to the winners at the meeting.
“We were going to give you a trip to Hawaii or Cancun but we couldn’t decide which,” the mayor joked as he passed the first-place awards out to two representatives from Challenger. “But we’re going to give you a plaque.”
The parade was held last Dec. 7 with a theme of “We need a little Christmas.”
During the same meeting, Garino also gave a certificate of appreciation to Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez for her work on the village of Christmas-themed casitas displayed at Karam Park this holiday season.