Pushing her new bike, Calabasas School student Mia Valenzuela is fitted with a helmet by Fire Marshal George Cluff of the Rio Rico Fire District as Rio Rico Property Owners Association President Ana Holman looks on.
Contribyted photo
Nogales U.S. Customs Brokers Association President Gloria Spencer presents a $4,000 check to Rio Rico Rotary President Jay Barber, while Calabasas School student Mia Valenzuela tries out her new bike.
The Rio Rico Rotary Club distributed bicycles to local children during its annual Bikes For Tykes event on Dec. 18.
This year, 72 bicycles were given to first and second graders from the three elementary schools in Rio Rico.
”It was an all-hands-on-deck effort by the Rotarians,” event organizer Tony Vartola said in a news release, adding that “it would not have been possible without the support of many organizations around Santa Cruz County.
Supporting organizations included the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, the Rio Rico Fire District, Rio Rico Property Owners Association and Nogales U.S. Customs Brokers Association.
Contributors also included the Santa Cruz County Drug Free Communities Coalition, Living Way Ministries, Global Industrial Supply, ROMPAC Industrial Supply and numerous individual donors.