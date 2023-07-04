Maritza Cervantes

Unanimously, the Nogales City Council voted on Friday to appoint Maritza Cervantes as the city's next public housing director.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After receiving more than 20 applications, the City of Nogales has appointed a new director of its public housing authority.

On Friday morning, council members emerged from a closed-door executive session and unanimously voted to appoint Maritza Cervantes for the post. The council did not interview Cervantes during the executive session.



