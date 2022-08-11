Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One by one, children emerged from a long line of cars that formed outside Francisco Vasquez De Coronado Elementary School on Wednesday morning. 

“I have been really excited to start school,” said third-grade student Cecilia Cadena.



Tags

Load comments