One by one, children emerged from a long line of cars that formed outside Francisco Vasquez De Coronado Elementary School on Wednesday morning.
“I have been really excited to start school,” said third-grade student Cecilia Cadena.
It was the first day of a new academic year at schools throughout the Nogales Unified School District.
Little Red School east of town went back to class on Monday, as did the Patagonia Public Schools. The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, along with the Elgin School, kicked off their first day of classes on Aug. 1, meaning that all of the county's public school districts are once again in session.
Paola Damon, who was on crossing guard duty on Wednesday at Coronado Elementary, greeted each of the children by name and asked if they were ready for their first day of class.
“Oh my God, look how much you’ve grown,” she told one student as he stepped out of his parents' car.
Some students rushed to give Principal Sandra Jimenez a hug as she stood by the entrance of the school, ready to direct them to their new classrooms.
“I already know where it is,” one student responded as he headed inside.
Once settled in their classrooms, students and teachers began the usual first day of school activities, such as introducing themselves, talking about their summer vacation and going over classroom rules and procedures.
Kindergarten teacher Elise Rothstein began the day by giving a lesson on numbers, specifically on the number one. As her student Ayan Arvayo correctly noted, the ordinal form of the number is "first."
In Rosa Maria Mendez’s third-grade classroom, students used color pencils to fill in a picture.
“I just finished the apple and I’m decorating the pencil,” said student Diego Portillo Espinoza as he drew ghosts on the pencil illustration featured on his coloring page.
Ava Wise, who has attended Coronado since kindergarten, began her first day of fifth grade on Wednesday.
“It's kind of fun,” she said. “The people I sit with are pretty cool. I didn't know them at first but now I do. It's pretty cool.”
Throughout the day, teachers took their students on tour of the school grounds, pointing out important places like the nurse's office.
“We do this so that students feel excited about being in school, as well as an opportunity to know the school as a whole,” Jimenez explained.
