Manuel Lopez, an eighth-grader at Coatimundi Middle School in Rio Rico, has qualified to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition set for March 27 in Mesa.
Lopez, son of Manuel and Laura Lopez, advanced to the second level of the national competition by winning the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District GeoBee, held in late February at Mountain View Elementary School.
He also qualified for the state competition as a seventh-grader in 2019.
State champions receive a medal, $1,000 in cash and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C. for the national championship, set for May 18-21 at National Geographic headquarters.
(From a news release submitted by the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)