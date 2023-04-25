Students, parents and other community members can learn about industry certificates and degrees offered at the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales, as well as information about transferring from community college to a university, during an event planned for Friday.
The college fair is presented by the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District and Pima Community College, and is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave.
It’s free and open to everyone.
There will be information sessions featuring PCC instructors and subject matter experts in areas including business administration, cyber security and networking, education, EMT/firefighter, supply chain management and nursing assistant. Presentations will also include information about academic pathways and university transfer.
The 20-minute sessions will start at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the fair, with a 10-minute break between each one.
Representatives from the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Catholic University of America, Northern Arizona University, Grand Canyon University and the University of Dubuque will be on hand to talk about the degrees and partnerships that they have with PCC.
Pima Community College’s military and veteran’s group will be there as well to assist veterans and/or their dependents regarding assessment testing, academic counseling, the enrollment process, class selection, tutoring, the GI Bill and tuition assistance.
Representatives from AZ@Work and PPEP will be available to discuss Title 1 and Title 4 assistance programs, and staff from the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office will be present to talk about Gear Up and C-Creo Hub services.