SC Center

The Santa Cruz Center at 2021 North Grand Ave. in Nogales.

 File photo

Students, parents and other community members can learn about industry certificates and degrees offered at the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales, as well as information about transferring from community college to a university, during an event planned for Friday.

The college fair is presented by the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District and Pima Community College, and is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave.



