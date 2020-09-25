The IME Becas scholarship program recently received an annual contribution of $20,000 to help local college students.
The funds came in the form of $10,000 from the Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME by its Spanish acronym) via the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, and another $10,000 from the Shipley Family Foundation and Nogales Customs Brokers Association.
The donation was received by Lourdes Jeong and Stella Perez on behalf of the Santa Cruz Center Educational Foundation during a ceremony on Sept. 17.
The IME Becas scholarship program, which began in 2005 and was launched locally in 2011, is geared toward students from Mexico or of Mexican heritage who are pursuing higher education in Santa Cruz County.
The Santa Cruz Center offers college courses through Pima Community College and the University of Arizona at a facility at 2021 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales.