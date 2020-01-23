P
Alberto Arochi, 10, of Rio Rico, was the winner of the Nogales International’s 2019 Christmas Coloring Contest.
This being the last year that he was eligible to compete, Arochi colored every inch of the 20-page tabloid and completed the word search exercise.
The contest was sponsored in part by Cropper’s Chevrolet; Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office, Santa Cruz County Treasurer’s Office; La Cinderella, Lava Car Wash, Home Run Batting Cages, Santa Cruz County Animal Control, Rafael Corrales, Machado’s Barber Shop, Villa’s Market, McDonald’s, Alex Tires, Sunshine Dentistry, Aviva International LLC., Alex Barber Shop, David Hathaway, Santa Carolina Apartments, Finitos Inc., La Castellana Cafe/Santa Cruz Training Programs, South 32 and Mariposa Community Health Center.