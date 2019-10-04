Friday, Oct. 4
NOGALES and RIO RICO: High school football under the lights. The Nogales Apaches (4-1) take on the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (2-3) at NHS, and the Rio Rico Hawks (2-3) host the Walden Grove Red Wolves at RRHS. Games start at 7 p.m.
In addition to the football, both schools have outstanding marching bands that perform on the field at halftime.
Saturday, Oct. 5
NOGALES: Third annual Desert Sky Eclipse Halloween 5K walk/run, starting at 8 a.m. at Desert Sky Gym, 2047 N. Ocean Garden Dr. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and is $15 for adults, $5 for children 6-10 and free for kids 5 and under. There will be medals and raffles. For more information, call (520) 761-4057.
Sunday, Oct. 6
NOGALES: Opening reception for the 47th Annual Membership Show at Hilltop Galley, 1-4 p.m. Member artists will display their work in mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, fabric and art crafts. A baile folklórico performance begins at 3 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 31. The gallery is at 730 N. Hill Top Drive. More information at (520) 287-5515.