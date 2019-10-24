Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico High School Hawk Theatre Company presents “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” at RRHS. It’s billed as a “high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture,” and is rated PG for adult situations, language and violence.
Performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, and at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Tickets are $5 for K-12 students and staff with ID, and $8 for others. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the RRHS Bookstore.
Friday, Oct. 25
RIO RICO: Rio Rico High School Homecoming. A cartoon-themed parade starts at 5 p.m. at the high school, heading east on Camino Lito Galindo and then north on Frontage Road to Coatimundi Middle School. At 7 p.m., the Rio Rico Hawks football team hosts Pueblo, with a presentation of Homecoming royalty and the announcement of the parade float contest winners at halftime. A Homecoming dance follows the game at 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
PATAGONIA: Patagonia Union High School Homecoming festivities begin with a parade through town at 10 a.m. Then at 4 p.m., the Lobos soccer team takes on Desert Christian. A community dinner on campus follows the game from 6-9 p.m. and includes s’mores over an open fire. Tickets for the soccer game and dinner can be purchased at the gate for $15.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27
PATAGONIA: A cast of 10 local actors performs “Heidi’s Monkeys,” described as “a psychological horror where the audience is taken on a ride inside the dark mind of young Heidi as she descends into madness,” at the Tin Shed Theater. The show, by author Matthew Lysiak, is set to be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 27. It is rated PG-13 for profanity, blood and horror. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the door or at the Gathering Grounds, Ovens of Patagonia, Global Arts Gallery & Lillian’s Closet, and the Patagonia Market.
Saturday, Oct. 26
NOGALES: Día de los Muertos celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue and featuring an Aztec ceremonial ritual, folkloric dancing, a “Catrina” contest, exhibit of Day of the Dead altars, live music, face-painting, children’s art exhibit and snacks. Free admission.
Saturday, Oct. 26
NOGALES: Nogales High School Hall of Fame ceremony, 6 p.m. at the Ray Molera Gymnasium at NHS. Seven new members will be inducted this year: Rene Calixtro, David Oropeza, Maria Jesus (MJ) Arevalo, Ken Larriva, Octavio Rojas, Ben Coronado and Edward Villanueva. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from Mayra Zuniga at (520) 397-7937 or Arnold Montiel at (520) 988-0364. The evening includes dinner, music by Mariachi Apache and raffles.
Sunday, Oct. 27
NOGALES: As part of Down syndrome awareness month in October, local parents and families of children with Down syndrome are planning a third-annual awareness walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind City Hall. Participants are asked to wear a yellow shirt if possible. For more information, call (520) 470-5833.
Sunday, Oct. 27
TUBAC: Sixth annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park starting at noon. Music, folkloric dancing and a procession through the village starting at 4 p.m. A bonfire party follows from 5-8 p.m. the K Newby Sculpture Garden, featuring music by Suerte Musical, an eight-piece Tejano band.