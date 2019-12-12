Nutcracker

Students at A Step Above School of Performing Arts present “The Nutcracker" last year in Rio Rico. They're preparing to give this year's performance this weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Nick Robbs Photography

Thursday, Dec. 12

NOGALES: Fourth- and fifth-graders from Challenger Elementary School in Nogales, along with the school chorus, will perform “The Nutcracker” starting at 6 p.m. at the James K. Clark Auditorium at Nogales High School. Admission is $2.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14

RIO RICO: Students at A Step Above School of Performing Arts present “The Nutcracker Tea,” excerpts from the ballet, at Rio Rico High School. The Friday show begins at 6 p.m. and the Saturday performance starts at 1 p.m. Tickets for the shows at RRHS are $15 ($10 for children 3-11) when purchased in advance at A Step Above or at Paco and Sons, both located at 1213 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales. Tickets are available 4-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20/$15. Guests will be served desserts, coffee and hot chocolate.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15

NOGALES: Santa Claus will be at Karam Park on Morley Avenue, noon-4 p.m. each day, to visit with community members.

Saturday, Dec. 14

NOGALES: The Border Youth Tennis Exchange holds its annual Winter Rally and Exhibition at the Madison Park tennis courts in Nogales. The event will feature art stations and a free tennis clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a professional tennis exhibition by the University of Arizona men’s team from 1-2 p.m. For more information, search BYTE Winter Rally & Exhibition on Facebook.

Saturday, Dec. 14

TUBAC: “Sharing Music/Sharing the Connection” with Jenny Roques, a composer and performer from St. Louis who will share the music she composed with inspiration from the Santa Cruz River Valley. 2-4 p.m. at the Historic Lowe House, 14 Calle Iglesia.

Saturday, Dec. 14

TUBAC: “Navajo Code Talkers,” a lecture by Jack Lasseter, 2 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. $15 admission, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the park’s education and preservation programs. Call (520) 398-2252 for reservations.

Sunday, Dec. 15

TUBAC: Southwest Folk Music Christmas Concert, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. “The concert is a cross-section of many styles of stellar regional and international folk songs and stories, framed in a Southwestern Christmas theme,” the park said in an announcement. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited, call (520) 398–2252 for reservations.

Tags

Load comments