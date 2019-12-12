Thursday, Dec. 12
NOGALES: Fourth- and fifth-graders from Challenger Elementary School in Nogales, along with the school chorus, will perform “The Nutcracker” starting at 6 p.m. at the James K. Clark Auditorium at Nogales High School. Admission is $2.
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14
RIO RICO: Students at A Step Above School of Performing Arts present “The Nutcracker Tea,” excerpts from the ballet, at Rio Rico High School. The Friday show begins at 6 p.m. and the Saturday performance starts at 1 p.m. Tickets for the shows at RRHS are $15 ($10 for children 3-11) when purchased in advance at A Step Above or at Paco and Sons, both located at 1213 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales. Tickets are available 4-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20/$15. Guests will be served desserts, coffee and hot chocolate.
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15
NOGALES: Santa Claus will be at Karam Park on Morley Avenue, noon-4 p.m. each day, to visit with community members.
Saturday, Dec. 14
NOGALES: The Border Youth Tennis Exchange holds its annual Winter Rally and Exhibition at the Madison Park tennis courts in Nogales. The event will feature art stations and a free tennis clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a professional tennis exhibition by the University of Arizona men’s team from 1-2 p.m. For more information, search BYTE Winter Rally & Exhibition on Facebook.
Saturday, Dec. 14
TUBAC: “Sharing Music/Sharing the Connection” with Jenny Roques, a composer and performer from St. Louis who will share the music she composed with inspiration from the Santa Cruz River Valley. 2-4 p.m. at the Historic Lowe House, 14 Calle Iglesia.
Saturday, Dec. 14
TUBAC: “Navajo Code Talkers,” a lecture by Jack Lasseter, 2 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. $15 admission, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the park’s education and preservation programs. Call (520) 398-2252 for reservations.
Sunday, Dec. 15
TUBAC: Southwest Folk Music Christmas Concert, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. “The concert is a cross-section of many styles of stellar regional and international folk songs and stories, framed in a Southwestern Christmas theme,” the park said in an announcement. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited, call (520) 398–2252 for reservations.