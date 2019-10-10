Friday, Oct. 11
NOGALES: Homecoming at Nogales High School. A parade through downtown starts at 1 p.m. The theme this year is Pixar movies, with the senior class choosing “Toy Story,” the juniors “Up,” the sophomores “Monsters, Inc.” and the freshmen “Cars.”
Then, the 2019 Homecoming football game against Sunnyside begins at 7 p.m., with the crowning of royalty at halftime.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13
PATAGONIA: Patagonia Fall Festival, featuring more than 125 artisans, musical entertainment, food, and a beer and wine garden. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Town Park. For more information, including a list of vendors and entertainment schedule, see patagoniafallfestival.org.
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico Rattler, an annual high school cross country invitational featuring dozens of teams and hundreds of runners from around the state, including teams from Rio Rico and Nogales high schools. There are six races – three boys and three girls – starting at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until 11:15 a.m. The five-kilometer course circles the athletic fields behind Rio Rico High School.
NOGALES: The Nogales High School Class of 1969 holds its 50th reunion starting at 5 p.m. at the Charisma/Kasa Mia restaurant at 460 N. Arroyo Blvd. Dinner is at 7 p.m. The event is open to all NHS graduates. Admission is $50. For more information, or to RSVP before Oct. 1, contact Nanci Pottinger at (520) 839-5040, Susan Thomas at (520) 248-3333 or Valerie Valencia at (520) 604-8966.
NOGALES: The Santa Cruz Council on Aging presents an exhibition of arts and crafts created by the Nogales Senior Center’s Knitting Club. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 125 E. Madison St.