Thursday, Sept. 26
NOGALES: Mexican Baseball Fiesta game between the Hermosillo Naranjeros and Obregon Yaquis of the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico, 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets are $15 for the grandstand behind home and $10 for foul line bleachers.
There will also be another game, this one between the Yaquis and Culiacan Tomateros, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. at War Memorial Stadium. More information at mexicanbaseballfiesta.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29
NOGALES: Sacred Heart Parish holds a series of fundraising events in the parking lot of the church at 272 N. Rodriquez St, starting with a “polliza” dinner 7-9 p.m. on Friday for $10 per plate. On Saturday, a Bingo and Karaoke Night will be held 6-9 p.m., with a $5 entrance fee. Sunday is the church’s annual “Kermes” festival from noon until 8 p.m., featuring food, music, games, entertainment, raffle and the announcement of a children’s art contest winners starting at 2:30 p.m. All funds raised by the Sept. 27-29 events will go to help the parish upgrade the church parking lot. For more information, call (520) 287-9221.
Saturday, Sept. 28
TUMACACORI: A clean-up crew will remove litter along the Anza Trail and the Santa Cruz River from 8:30 a.m. to noon as part of the 26th annual National Public Lands Day sponsored by Tumacácori National Historical Park. Trash bags and work gloves will be provided by the park. Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves, long pants, closed-toe shoes, a hat, water, snacks, a sack lunch and sun protection. For more information or to sign up for the clean-up, contact Melanie Rawlins at (520) 377-5064 or Melanie_Rawlins@nps.gov.
TUBAC: Third-annual Van Gogh Sunflower Paint Out and Auction at the Historic Lowe House, 14 Calle Iglesia, 1-3:30 p.m. Participating artists will display their paintings of sunflowers and a silent auction and patio party will begin. Local country music artist Tige Reeve will perform live, and refreshments and a food truck will be available. For more information, see lowehouseproject.com or contact bakuzara@gmail.com.