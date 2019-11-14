Thursday, Nov. 14
PATAGONIA: Showing of the film “A Six Dollar Cup of Coffee,” 5 p.m. at the Tin Shed Theater as part of a series of Mexican-made documentaries presented in the local area by the Mexican Consulate in Nogales.
This 2018 film tells the story of indigenous coffee growers in the state of Chiapas who form a co-op in an effort to participate in the retail sale of their product. Free admission.
Saturday, Nov. 16
NOGALES: Relay for Life of Santa Cruz County, which raises funds to support cancer survivors and those battling the disease, while also bringing awareness of the disease. 4-10 p.m. at the Pierson High School field. For more information, see www.relayforlife.org/sccaz or email acanto@nusd.k12.az.us.
Saturday, Nov. 16
NOGALES: Meeting of the Ivy League Project, a program that encourages economically disadvantaged students to apply to their dream colleges and takes them to visit top universities on the East Coast. 2-5 p.m. at the C-CREO Hub at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave. All high school students from Santa Cruz County are invited to attend and participate in the program, which helps them prepare for college applications and interviews, and gives them the chance to meet with college advisors, students and helpful community members.
Saturday, Nov. 16
NOGALES: The Pimeria Alta Historical Society presents “The Journey of Man,” its second-annual international costume show, starting at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall. Modeled costumes will showcase men’s and women’s traditional dress from 21 countries. Tickets are $35 and include a buffet, boutique and a raffle of exotic items. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call Sigrid Maitrejean at (520) 287-2305 or email Lois Morris at lmorris85621@yahoo.com. Tickets are also available at the Pimeria Alta Museum at 136 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales.
Saturday, Nov. 16
TUBAC: “The Sonoran Desert, This Place Where We Live,” a lecture by Jack Lasseter, 2 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts. $15 admission. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Call (520) 398-2252 for reservations.
Sunday, Nov. 17
NOGALES: Joyce Buekers, founding director of the Harp Foundation and harpist for Hospice of the Valley, performs a harp concert starting at 10:30 a.m. at United Churches Fellowship, 1049 Mariposa Ranch Rd. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted and harp music CDs will be on sale. Location: 1049 Mariposa Ranch Road.