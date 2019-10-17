Friday, Oct. 18
NOGALES: Santa Cruz County Job Fair and Community Expo, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Nogales High School. Free bus transportation to and from the event, with pickup locations at the Pimeria Alta Museum, Walmart and Hobby Lobby. For more information, call (520) 375-7670.
Saturday, Oct. 19
TUBAC: Opening reception for the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling “Water/Ways” exhibit, 2-4 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. This traveling exhibit illustrates issues Arizona and the world are experiencing with water through displays, video and educational materials. In celebration of the opening, the park is offering special activities including music, artwork, poetry, booths and local oral histories of the Santa Cruz River. Refreshments will be served. More information at (520) 398-2252.
Saturday, Oct. 19
TUBAC: Opening reception for the “Rio Compartido/Shared River” exhibit featuring artwork inspired by the Santa Cruz River by artists from the United States and Mexico. 4-6 p.m. at the Lowe House Project artist residency, 14 Calle Iglesia. The exhibit is complementary to the Smithsonian Institution’s “Water/Ways” traveling exhibit at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, also opening Oct. 19. More information at tubacval@msn.com or lowehouseproject.com.