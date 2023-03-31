Regina Ronquillo, a student at Coronado Elementary School in Nogales, submitted the winning design for a postmark to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Post Office building in Nogales.
Second place went to local artist Gerardo Frias and third place went to an unsigned submission from Wade Carpenter Middle School.
Dozens of designs were submitted for consideration and put on display at Hilltop Gallery. Members of the public voted on their favorites through March 23, and the winner was announced Tuesday, March 28.
The post office building was completed in 1923 to serve as home for both the U.S. Postal Service and as an immigration station. And while Nogales had had a postmaster since 1888, the building was the first federally constructed post office in Nogales.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The application for the designation noted that the post office was constructed during the city’s most significant growth period. “As such, the construction of the building was a major local event and one that involved the interaction of the local citizens with the federal government,” it said.
According to the application, “The Nogales Post Office is an example of an extremely simplified version of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, which would become common in later years for the post office construction in the Southwest and in Southern California.”