Border resident’s academic work selected for conference in Texas
Ramiro Quintero Chavez was selected to be part of a discussion panel at a recent binational conference hosted by the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work.
The fourth Binational Conference Mexico-United States on Social Work and Migration, held Nov. 21-22, addressed topics such as healthcare availability to refugees, migrants and specifically unaccompanied minors, migrant-related violence, and the role of social work involving migrants.
Quintero, a Ph.D. who works for the Universidad de Sonora’s department of social science, was selected for the panel on the strength of his paper titled “Migration as a human right; Social work and public policies on migration/immigration.”
Quintero served as a delegate for the State of Sonora to the Mariposa Port of Entry repatriation operation, which involved providing and referring deported migrants for medical services, legal advice, food and assistance in placing phone calls to their families in the interior of Mexico.
Quintero was born in Nogales, Sonora but attended school in Nogales, Ariz. He is the son of the late Vita Chavez and Ramon Quintero Garibay, a border philanthropist whose general store on the Mexican side was well frequented by residents of Ambos Nogales.
Wildlife and watershed events on tap in Patagonia in January
Friends of Sonoita Creek is hosting two events in Patagonia next month focusing on wildlife and watershed issues.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, wildlife field biologist Rosemary Schiano will present the talk “Living With Predators in the Wild/Urban Interface.”
The talk, co-sponsored by the Patagonia Marshal’s Office, is set to run 2-4 p.m. at Cady Hall, 346 Duquesne Ave.
Then on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Town of Patagonia Flood and Flow Committee will meet with the public regarding the “roadmap project” for the Sonoita Creek Watershed.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Tin Shed Theater on North 3rd Avenue.
“The Sonoita Creek Watershed Roadmap Project’s purpose is to inform stakeholders of water quality and research gathered to date,” Friends of Sonoita Creek said in an announcement. “Recommendations for further needed research, watershed management, stakeholder communication and funding opportunities will be discussed.”