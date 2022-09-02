Training

Paricipants in a recent mental health awareness forum tried to perform everyday activities while being subjected to negative ideas played through headphones.

 Photo by Shannon Enciso

First responders, court professionals and other members of the community who may be the first point of contact for those entering the justice system recently participated in a mental health awareness training.

The two-day event held Aug. 18-19 included presentations by specialists from Banner University Health Plans as well as hands-on exercises.



