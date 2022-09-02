First responders, court professionals and other members of the community who may be the first point of contact for those entering the justice system recently participated in a mental health awareness training.
The two-day event held Aug. 18-19 included presentations by specialists from Banner University Health Plans as well as hands-on exercises.
In one “hearing voices” simulation, attendees wore headphones broadcasting repetitive negative ideas while they tried to participate in ordinary activities such as playing board games, reading and having a conversation.
They also participated in a mental health status exam to help them empathize with the experience of people experiencing mental health issues.
The training was organized by Martin Felix, Santa Cruz County jail liaison and was part of ongoing substance abuse and mental health programs spearheaded by Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez, the county government said in a news release.
“One of the things that is most important about today, is that we don’t forget about those who are still suffering from mental health. They are still stigmatized and they are still having issues finding resources,” Velasquez said in his opening remarks.
Grants available for local nonprofits
A charitable foundation started by a Nogales native is preparing to award $1 million to nonprofits in Southern Arizona that focus on education, health and welfare.
The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation is requesting grant proposals from local nonprofits through Oct. 31. The grant application can be found online at thehslopezfamilyfoundation.org.
The foundation is named for Humberto S. Lopez, who spent part of his childhood in Nogales and grew up to found HSL Properties, which has developed properties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico and Texas.
Photos needed for regional tourism magazine
The Nogales International, Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun are planning to publish the glossy visitors’ guide Discover Southern Arizona magazine in November, and we’d like to include some of our readers’ best photographs.
We’re interested in unaltered black-and-white and color photos of landmarks, landscapes, cool shops, festivals and people. We are seeking photos from Sonoita/Patagonia to Sahuarita, Arivaca to Tubac, and Nogales to Green Valley, as well as select Tucson destinations.
There’s no contest, just the chance of seeing your work in print in a magazine seen by thousands of Southern Arizona travelers and residents.
Email your best photos to Graham Harrington at gsh@gvnews.com no later than Oct. 8. Include your name and the location and community where the photograph was taken.
Please be sure the JPGs you send are at least 4x6 inches at 300 dpi.