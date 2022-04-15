The Nogales U.S. Customs Brokers Association last month announced its annual pledge of $20,000 to three different area organizations.
The recipients were the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, to support ongoing programs such as the 2021-22 Member of the Year recognition for essential produce workers; the Association de Maquiladoras, for the association’s scholarship program for children of maquila workers; and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County, for its VIP job training program.
The NCBA also recently promised a total of $39,500 to 10 different local organizations. The amounts range from $2,000 to $10,000.
The recipients included the Mat Bevel Company, to support its STEM World Building curriculum for county elementary schools; Nogales Community Development, for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program; United Way of Santa Cruz County; the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales; and the Nogales National Little League.
Also: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, to support its preschool program; U.S. Customs and Border Protection, for its Morale, Welfare and Recreation program at the Nogales port of entry; the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School Disrict, for its Back to School Blitz; the Nogales Bicycle Classic; and the OS3 Movement, for its mini-marathon and health fair.
The Desert Coasties, a Green Valley/Sahuarita-based group of U.S. Coast Guard veterans, will be at Patagonia Union High School on May 10 to talk with students who might be interested in joining the military after graduation, the Coasties said in a news release.
Bob Bonville, co-founder of the Desert Coasties, said that five members will be on hand to address topics such as the history and missions of the Coast Guard; opportunities available to members; life in the service here and abroad; and the benefits of joining the Coast Guard. Digital slides and videos will be incorporated into the presentation.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, PUHS held an annual career fair with multiple potential employers participating. Currently, individual organizations and businesses are being brought in one at a time.
In their news release, the Coasties said PUHS Assistant Principal Michael Young said up to 75 students were expected to attend the presentation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about a potential career that they might not otherwise consider,” Young was quoted as saying. “We try to give our students as many tools as possible for choosing the path for a successful and fulfilling life.”