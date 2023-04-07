Arnoldo and Aaron

Film producer Aaron Rivera-Ashford, right, is joined by Arnoldo Montiel, his sixth-grade teacher at Wade Carpenter Middle School.

 Contributed photo

“La Usurpadora, the Musical” is now playing at Oasis Cinema 9 in Nogales, hometown of the film’s executive producer, Aaron Rivera-Ashford.

Based on the telenovela series of the same name, “Usurpadora,” or usurper in English, plays on how identical twin sisters separated at birth find themselves hopelessly intertwined in each other’s lives. The pair’s yin/yang personalities – one, humble and decent; the other rich, conniving and destructive – set the stage for this comedy.



Tags

Load comments