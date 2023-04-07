“La Usurpadora, the Musical” is now playing at Oasis Cinema 9 in Nogales, hometown of the film’s executive producer, Aaron Rivera-Ashford.
Based on the telenovela series of the same name, “Usurpadora,” or usurper in English, plays on how identical twin sisters separated at birth find themselves hopelessly intertwined in each other’s lives. The pair’s yin/yang personalities – one, humble and decent; the other rich, conniving and destructive – set the stage for this comedy.
Ashford is the son of Roni Ashford-Rivera and Daniel Rivera of Nogales. He is also director of content for TelevisUnivision Inc.
A screening was held at the Fox Theater in Tucson on March 22, attended by several Nogalians, including Arnoldo Montiel, Aaron’s sixth-grade teacher at Wade Carpenter Middle School in 1988.
“Mr. Ashford did a marvelous job in presenting this comedy,” Montiel said. “It includes a lot of humor, a lot of sadness, and all the other emotions one would expect. But to me, the main attraction is the music; it’s absolutely fantastic.”
The film is rated PG-13 and will show at Oasis through Thursday, April 13. See oasiscinema9.com for showtimes. Watch the trailer at lausurpadorathemusical.com.
Documentary features participants in We Are Artists program
The documentary “We Are Artists,” featuring the program of the same name, will be shown in Nogales and Patagonia later this month.
We Are Artists is an accessible art workshop series offered through a partnership among the Santa Cruz Training Programs, the Patagonia Creative Arts Association and the Santa Fe Ranch.
“The film showcases the members of the Santa Cruz Training Program as they make permanent art pieces at the Santa Fe Ranch, and includes interviews with the art makers and individuals who made the project possible,” the groups said in a news release.
The film will be shown at 11:30 a.m. at the Oasis Cinema 9 in Nogales on Friday, April 28. The screening will be followed by an awards ceremony and a reception in the lobby with food and refreshments.
A second screening will be held ay 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Tin Shed Theater in Patagonia.
“We hope the community will come out to support the program and celebrate the creativity and accomplishments of all who participated,” the news release said.
Local groups receive grants from Hermosa Community Fund
South32, the Australian mining giant working to develop the Hermosa Mine in the Patagonia Mountains, says 14 charitable organizations were selected to receive a total of $105,500 in grants from the company’s Hermosa Community Fund.
“The grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,000 and supported a broad array of needs and initiatives,” South32 said in a news release.
Grantees included the 0S3 Movement, which applied to receive financial support for their Reptilians Youth Cycling Team (RYCT), as well as Senior Citizens of Patagonia, which received a grant to help upgrade its commercial kitchen to continue meeting state health and safety mandates.
“Stainless steel tabletops, cabinets and work areas will greatly improve our ability to sanitize our kitchen, thereby ensuring the quality of health and wellbeing of the seniors and people whom we serve,” Chuck Kelly, vice-president of Senior Citizens of Patagonia, said in a news release.
The other organizations that received grants included Child Health and Resilience Mastery (CHARM), Community Homes of Patagonia (CHOP); Circles of Peace; East Santa Cruz Community Food Bank; Family Health Care Amigos; Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona; International Taekwondo Union and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.
Also awarded funds were the Patagonia Creative Arts Association, Patagonia Regional Aquatics Center, Patrons of the Arts and St. Andrew’s Preschool and Child Care Center.
South32 said the Hermosa Community Fund has awarded $791,950 to nearly 50 different nonprofit organizations since 2019. The application period for the next round of grants will open on June 9, 2023. Learn more here: cfsaz.org/grants/south32-grants.
Exhibit in Patagonia to feature art made from migrant clothing
Colibri Art Studio/Gallery in Patagonia will host an exhibit/sale featuring textile artist Terry Stanford, who creates pieces using migrant clothing found in the desert.
“The works are intended to heighten awareness of the crisis of human suffering and deaths in the borderlands,” the organizers said in an announcement.
A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the Patagonia-based nonprofit Voices From the Border, which provides humanitarian aid, support and medical care to migrants and asylum seekers.
The event is planned from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the gallery, located at 299 W. McKeown Ave.
India Aubry, president of Voices From the Border, will talk about her organization’s mission and efforts. Artist Alvaro Enciso, creator of the memorial project known as “Donde Mueren Los Sueños/Where Dreams Die,” will also be in attendance.