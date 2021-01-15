More than 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrived in Santa Cruz County this week as the 45 local members of Troop 252 prepared to kick off their cookie-selling season.
The sales begin on Saturday, Jan. 16, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts will focus on sales methods such as drive-through cookie booths and online sales. Community members can go to www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter their zip code to see how, when and where the cookies will be sold in Santa Cruz County.
Local scouts have kept up their activities during the pandemic with STEM projects to do at home, virtual calls and badge-in-a-box kits that allow them to earn Girl Scout badges from home.
Food and shelter funds available to local organizations
Santa Cruz County has been awarded $26,790 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the community.
Local agencies can apply for a share of the funding by contacting Marcela Chavez at (520) 761-1840 or uwscc@qwestoffice.net.
Eligible agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Santa Cruz County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to the Amado Food Bank, Nogales Food Bank, Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, Santa Cruz Council on Aging and Patagonia Senior Citizens.
The funding is allocated through a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and including members from a number of national charitable organizations. A local board made up of several faith-based agencies, emergency aid agencies and community members will determine how the funds awarded to Santa Cruz County are to be distributed.