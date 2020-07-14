A new grant aims to help the Tubac Center of the Arts adapt its “Art Speaks” program to address COVID-19 safety recommendations.
The program presents monthly speakers from October through March, and often includes docents from the Tucson Museum of Art. Presentations cover topics such as art history, architecture and contemporary art, and attract an average of 40 people, with attendance swelling as high as 90 on some occasions.
Now, to promote physical distancing, TCA said it is moving the presentations to its largest gallery space and modifying equipment and technology to fit the new space.
Additionally, TCA is reaching stay-at-home audiences and accommodating remote presenters by adding new technology including Zoom webinars.
Funding for the efforts comes from an Arizona Humanities CARES grant.
“This grant is especially needed at this time as it will allow us to invest in tools to provide learning opportunities for both in-person and online audiences,” TCA executive director Karin Topping said in a news release.
SCC athletes earn all-academic honors
Two local student-athletes now at Pima Community College were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team, as announced last Friday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
German “Herbie” Arana, a graduate of Rio Rico High School, and Sammy Legleu, a Nogales High School alum, made the grade after achieving grade point averages between 3.60 and 3.79. Both are members of the PCC men’s basketball team.
PCC student-athletes selected for the distinction had to complete two full-time semesters of college work, participate in at least one athletic season at Pima and pass a minimum of 24 semester hours in the current academic year, the school said in a news release.
Trucker recognized for safe driving
Dewey Hester of Rio Rico, an independent truck owner-operator working with Landstar, has been recognized by the company as a One Million Mile Safe Driver.
That means that during his career with Landstar, Hester has driven more than one million consecutive miles without a preventable accident
On average, the company said in a news release, it takes a Landstar-affiliated driver 10 years to travel a million miles. The distance would take a typical non-commercial driver roughly 67 years to complete, it added.