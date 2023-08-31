The Hilltop Gallery announced its lineup of classes at the art gallery, beginning this month and continuing through the fall.
• Starting Sept. 7, Teresa Godinez will teach yoga classes every Thursday, from 5-6 p.m.
• Beginning Sept. 9, in collaboration with the County School Superintendent’s Office and United Way of Santa Cruz County, the Hilltop Gallery will hold art classes for children ages 5-12. The sessions will be instructed by Ytzel Sanchez, from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
• There will also be advanced art classes starting Sept. 9 and continuing every Saturday, from 1-3 p.m., for individuals ages 13 and up, including adults.
• Free guitar classes, taught by Ricardo Medina, will begin Sept. 9 and continue every Saturday from 4-6 p.m. for individuals ages 12 and over. All attendees must take their own guitars.
All sessions, with the exception of the guitar classes, cost $5 for the general public. Members can attend all classes and sessions free of charge.
For more information about the classes or to sign up, contact the Hilltop Gallery at (520) 287-5515.
Tubac art exhibits to feature work of Olga Leone
The Tubac Historical Society and Tubac Center of the Arts will offer simultaneous exhibits featuring artwork by Olga Leone, a former Tubac artist.
According to the THS, Leone move from New York to Tubac in 1980, and taught art in Nogales for about 20 years. She was known as an artist, teacher, writer and community activist.
The exhibits, which run from Sept. 22 to Nov. 12, will showcase a variety of watercolored-themes including flowers, forests, landscapes and seascapes, the THS said in a news release.
There will also be additional Leone paintings, note cards and complete sets of Leone’s historic community newsletter, “Tubac Tortilla,” available for purchase
The Tubac Historical Society is located at 6 Burruel St. and is open Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Tubac Center of the Arts is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12-4:30 p.m.
Organizations to assist with child car seat installations
Several organizations, both local and statewide, will be available later this month to help local residents properly install child passenger seats in vehicles.
Child passenger safety technicians will be assisting families Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Walmart, located at 100 W. White Park Dr.
Some of the agencies assisting at the event will include the Rio Rico Fire and Medical District, Mariposa Community Health Center, Nogales Fire Department, Nogales Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Job fair coming in October
Dozens of local employers are expected to gather for the 7th Annual Santa Cruz County Job Fair and Community Expo this fall. The event, hosted by Arizona@Work, is scheduled to take place at the Nogales High School gymnasium Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free bus transportation will be provided for the public at the following three bus stop locations:
• Pimeria Alta, 136 N. Grand Ave.
• Walmart, 100 W. White Park Dr.
• Hobby Lobby, 300 W. Mariposa Rd.
For more information about the event, contact Arizona@Work at (520) 375-7670 or visit www.santacruzonestop.org.