The Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office is hosting its new “Art of Storytelling” eight-day workshop for local kids.
The class aims to develop a love of literacy and storytelling through immersive activities. It is open for kids in third to fifth grades, and will be held July 10-20 at the Santa Cruz Center, Monday through Thursday, from 9-10:30 a.m.
The workshop will be taught by local author Joe Wright, who contributes a monthly column for the NI, called “The Wright Idea.”
The Santa Cruz Center is located at 2021 N. Grand Ave. For more information or to register, call (520) 375-7960.
Patagonia Library hosts ‘The Universe Within’
The Patagonia Public Library is bringing back its ‘The Universe Within’ world-building program for Santa Cruz County students in grades 3-7, according to a news release.
The program is free to attend and will be offered from July 5-28 on Tuesdays through Fridays, except July 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Patagonia Library, located at 346 Duquesne Ave. Kids are encouraged to attend each session, as each activity builds onto the next.
“We’re delighted to share our facilities and resources so that all students in Santa Cruz County can discover new information, work with their hands, and access our books and computers in a relaxed environment,” Patagonia librarian Kayla Miller said in the news release.
“Our goal is to provide kids an independent and autonomous experience that they may not have in other settings,” she said.
The program will provide local youth a total of 60 hours of science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math (STREAM) hands-on activities. All participants will receive a free lunch.
Some of the activities include creating a superhero character based on one’s own talents and strengths; bringing a solution to a major social or environmental problem; writing about and building a model for a new planet; and making functional tools.
Space is limited and community members must register by June 23. For more information or to register, contact Paula Schaper at (520) 604-6273 or pschaper@matbevelcompany.org.