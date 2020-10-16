Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is set to open its 48th Annual Members Show on Sunday, Oct. 18, with a picnic on the patio from 1-4 p.m.
The gallery described the event as “a very casual reception with masks and distancing and refreshments and music.”
The exhibit features the work of local and regional artists who are gallery members, and includes painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, original crafts and assemblies.
“This show highlights the talent of our communities and Hilltop Gallery is proud to present this celebration of the arts,” the gallery said in an announcement.
During the reception on Sunday, small groups of viewers will be given a showing of the exhibit in the Main Gallery.
Participating artists will be on hand, and many of the pieces will be available for purchase.
Hilltop Gallery, located at 730 Hilltop Drive, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.
Spooky play on tap in Sonoita this Halloween season
“Heidi’s Monkeys,” a two-act dramatic thriller by Patagonia-based writer Matthew Lysiak, will be presented under the stars in Sonoita on three nights leading up a full-moon finale on Halloween night.
The show begins each night, Oct. 29-31, at 7 p.m. on the lawn outside the Meading Room at 3470 State Route 82.
In addition to the open-air setting, other COVID-conscious measures include readily available hand sanitizers and socially distanced seating.
Isabel Rose Lysiak plays the lead role, and other featured performers include Emma Young, Sophia Lattanzio, Liam Young, Georgia Lysiak and Zannah Daniels. The production is directed by Jared Krikorian and is rated “PG” for excessive blood and adult themes.
Tickets are $5 and guests are encouraged to come early for a taste of a special edition Halloween-themed mead, as well as to experience Sonoran classic dishes from Txoko Food Truck and partake in a complementary tarot card reading.
Tickets can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4769816 and are also available at the Meading Room in advance and immediately prior to each performance, space permitting.
For more information contact mlysiaknydn@gmail.com.
Medical student from Nogales awarded scholarship
Alex Buranday of Nogales has been named a recipient of the Primary Care Physician Scholarship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Buranday is a first-year student at the UA College of Medicine’s campus in Phoenix. She graduated from Lourdes Catholic High School in 2015 and from the University of San Diego in 2019
The scholarship was launched in January 2020 and covers tuition for UA medical students who commit to practicing primary care or another designated critical-access specialty in an underserved community in Arizona for up to four years.
This year, 31 students from the Phoenix and Tucson campuses are joining the program, which aims to address the growing burden of medical student debt, as well as Arizona’s primary care provider shortage, especially in rural and urban underserved areas.