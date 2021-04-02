The Nogales High School Library will hold an online fundraising book fair from April 5-18, facilitated by the Junior Library Guild.
The goal is to raise enough funds to update the library’s physical and digital collections – especially the digital, said teacher-librarian Jose Krupp.
Shoppers can visit the book fair website, browse the selection of books, order and pay online. The purchase will then be delivered directly to them.
The books come in an array of themes, and there are selections for readers from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors. Prices start at $5.
Tubac Center of the Arts to resume Summer Arts for Youth program
Tubac Center of the Arts announced this week that it will resume its Summer Arts for Youth program this year after it had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The program, geared toward children ages 6 to 13, will run from June 8 through July 1, with morning and afternoon sessions offered on three days each week. There will be three classes with eight students per class in each morning and afternoon session, TCA said in an announcement.
The cost is $50 per week for either morning or afternoon sessions, or $200 for all four weeks. All materials will be provided, as well as snacks. Students must wear masks and bring their own water bottles.
Classes each week will vary, TCA said, adding: “Students will explore new and exciting art media to create projects in a safe and fun environment.”
Early registration is encouraged, and will be available beginning April 12 at tubacarts.org/summer-arts. For questions about registration, scholarship availability or tuition assistance, contact officemanager@tubacarts.org or call (520) 398-2371.
Saturday art classes for kids returning to Hilltop Gallery
“Saturday at the Gallery,” a series of art classes for kids at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, will resume on three days this month.
Classes with instructor Alma Piña will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on April 10, 17 and 24.
Class size will be limited and social distancing will be observed. Masks and hand-washing will be required. Materials will be provided for each student and will be sanitized before every class, the gallery said.
Reservations are required and can be made at (520) 287-5515. A fee of $2 is requested for supplies, and participants will be able to take their creations home with them.