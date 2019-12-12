NHS mariachi a hit at Phoenix conference
Mariachi Apache from Nogales High School was received with great acclaim when they performed at the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) 2019 Annual Conference on Dec. 6 in Phoenix, the Nogales Unified School District said in a news release.
“They were exceptional and received two standing ovations during their 15-minute opening performance,” Mariachi Apache Director Gilbert Velez said in the release, adding: “They were a credit to NUSD and Santa Cruz County.”
AESA is a professional organization servicing educational service agencies in 45 states, including 80 percent of public school districts. NHS Principal Tim Colgate said Mariachi Apache has been a feature at the annual conference for many years and is “gifted” the expenses of performing.
Border Youth Tennis Exchange to hold clinic
The Border Youth Tennis Exchange will hold its annual Winter Rally and Exhibition on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Madison Park tennis courts in Nogales.
The event will feature art stations and a free tennis clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a professional tennis exhibition by the University of Arizona men’s team from 1-2 p.m.
There will also be a ribbon-cutting event to inaugurate the City of Nogales’ recent renovations at the Madison and Anza parks’ tennis courts.
Lunch will be provided at no cost for BYTE participants, and $10 for nonmembers.
For more information, search BYTE Winter Rally & Exhibition on Facebook.
See Santa Claus at Karam Park
Santa will hang out at Karam Park for several days leading up to Christmas, a City of Nogales representative said.
He’ll be there from 12-4 p.m. on Friday-Sunday Dec. 13-15, and again during the same times from Dec. 20-22.
Acting City Manager John Kissinger invited children and families to meet Santa and take pictures at the park.