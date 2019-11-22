NHS students serve on Governor’s Youth Commission
Nogales High School seniors Sebastian Armenta and Issac Valenzuela are representing Santa Cruz County during the 2019-2020 school year on the Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission.
The commission, comprised of sophomores, juniors and seniors from the state’s 15 counties, gives participants the chance to learn to serve on a board, participate in committees and plan service projects.
The students also log hours spent on community service projects, and the Santa Cruz County representatives say they want to earn first place in Arizona for the number of hours recorded.
“It is really important to be informed about all activities happening in our community to be ranked high in Arizona,” Valenzuela said, while Armenta added that he believes the goal is attainable since Nogales is a very active community.
South32 Hermosa Community Fund fund boosted by $2.5M in new investments
The mining company South32 said it has added $2.5 million in investments to the South32 Hermosa Community Fund, which supports nonprofit groups in Santa Cruz County.
“The additional funding provided and matched by South32 can provide a meaningful uplift to charitable organizations in Santa Cruz County,” said Pat Risner, president of South32 Hermosa, a mining development project near Patagonia.
The South32 Hermosa Community Fund, established in May, is held by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. After an advisory committee recently reviewed the fund’s second round of grant applications, a total of $57,200 was awarded to six organizations:
• Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch of the National Audubon Society
• Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
• Mat Bevel Company
• Patagonia Creative Arts Association/Tin Shed Theater
• Patagonia FFA Alumni and Supporters
• Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association Foundation
The next grant cycle will open in January 2020. To learn more about the fund, visit the CFSA website or bit.ly/South32Fund.
According to South32, the new investment in the fund comes through a $1 million matching agreement conceived in 2018 when the company purchased Arizona Mining and the Hermosa Project. Richard Warke, the former executive chairman of Arizona Mining, contributed $1 million to the fund on behalf of the former directors of the company. Gill Winckler, who served on the board for Arizona Mining, previously committed $250,000 to the fund. South32 has matched their combined donations, bringing the fund total to $2.5 million.