Summer school

A group of summer campers at the Pimeria Alta Historical Society work on a sand art project on the last day of the program in July 2016.

 File photo

The Pimeria Alta Historical Society will hold its annual bilingual summer school in Nogales in June.

The free program will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 19-24, at the PAHS Museum at 136 Grand Ave. Children ages 7-12 are welcome to attend. Lunch will be provided.



