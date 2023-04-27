The Pimeria Alta Historical Society will hold its annual bilingual summer school in Nogales in June.
The free program will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 19-24, at the PAHS Museum at 136 Grand Ave. Children ages 7-12 are welcome to attend. Lunch will be provided.
This year’s summer school will focus on learning about family and local history. Field trips will include visits to the Patagonia Historical Museum and Tumacácori National Historical Park. A guest artist and dance instructor will be part of the programming as well.
Registration is available by calling (520) 287-4621, or stopping by the PAHS Museum. It’s open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
Learn about nocturnal creatures at TNHP event
Tumacácori National Historical Park is inviting the public to learn about nocturnal creatures during a special “Discover the Night” event from 6:30-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
During the “Bats, Birds and Bugs - Oh My!” program, park visitors can explore the adaptations of nocturnal animals, interact with scientists, see a real live bat up close, and learn about efforts to protect the night sky.
“This is a great opportunity to explore what adaptations are essential to surviving as a nocturnal animal and how scientists study these animals and shed light on the crucial roles these animal play in the landscapes we live in,” the park said in a news release.
Admission to the park is $10 per adult. It’s free for federal pass holders and children under 16.
For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.