The Rio Rico History Museum, the first stop of the upcoming bus tour, features a diorama of the Calabasas area as it was decades ago.

The public will have an opportunity to take a guided tour of historic sites throughout Santa Cruz County next month when the Rio Rico Historical Society hosts its bus tour.

The historical society announced in a news release that it will hold its fall tour Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bus tour will begin at the Rio Rico History Museum – which reopened this summer – then travel to Calixtro Produce Company for a one-hour guided tour.

