The public will have an opportunity to take a guided tour of historic sites throughout Santa Cruz County next month when the Rio Rico Historical Society hosts its bus tour.
The historical society announced in a news release that it will hold its fall tour Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bus tour will begin at the Rio Rico History Museum – which reopened this summer – then travel to Calixtro Produce Company for a one-hour guided tour.
Attendees will then stop for a traditional Mexican lunch at Zula’s in Nogales, followed by a guided tour of the Nogales Historic 1904 Courthouse and a special presentation at the Wittner Museum on Morley Avenue. The tour will conclude with a one-hour tour and hors d’oeurvres at the Historic Holler & Saunders Hacienda and Antique Collection. Nogales native Olivia Gutierrez-Garino will lead the tour.
Attendees will meet at the Rio Rico History Museum, 1149 W. Frontage Rd. and will depart for the next stop at 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes, as well as take their own water and snacks.
Prepaid reservations are required: tickets cost $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Lunch is included.
The Patagonia Creative Arts Association announced it will begin its free Club Theater After School program later this month.
The program, open to youth ages 9-15, will be held every Friday from 12:15 to 3 p.m., starting Sept. 22.
According to its website, the Club Theater program is designed to encourage respect for cultural diversity, increase self-awareness, promote teamwork and build self-esteem through artistic expression. It adds that theater performance helps kids develop imagination, as well as practice sequencing, vocabulary enrichment and reading.
Registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, contact Anita at (520) 604-2718 or Cassina at (520) 394-9369.
Rio Rico Rotary selects student, staff of month
The Rio Rico Rotary Club honored student Talan Pacheco and employee Karla Sosa – both of Rio Rico High School – as the student and staff of the month this week.
The Rotary Club described Pacheco as a responsible student who plans to pursue a career in welding after high school. Sosa, the assistant principal secretary at at the school, is also an RRHS graduate. She was described as someone who is “passionate about education” and has a “kind and welcoming spirit” for all students.
Participants wanted for car show
The Knights of Columbus in Rio Rico is seeking participants for its 4th Annual Car Show next month.
The event is slated for Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rio Rico Community Center. Individuals interested in displaying their vehicles can participate with a $25 entry fee.
The event will also include a yard sale, music, family fun and a pulled pork lunch for $12.