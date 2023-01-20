The following organizations are currently soliciting scholarship applications from local high school seniors.
Mediacom seeks ‘World Class Scholars’
Mediacom Communications is preparing to offer $1,000 scholarships to 60 high school seniors as part of its Mediacom World Class Scholars program.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers, but must live in areas where Mediacom offers internet service, which includes Nogales and Rio Rico.
Scholarship applications are available at mediacomworldclass.com and must be submitted by Feb. 28. More information available from scholarship@mediacomcc.com.
Women’s group offers support to RRHS students
The Women of Quail Creek has scholarships worth up to $2,500 are available to girls who will graduate from Sahuarita, Walden Grove or Rio Rico High Schools.
Students who will enroll in fall 2023 in an accredited community college, four-year college or university, or vocational school are eligible to apply. Demonstrated need for financial assistance for educational fees, letters of recommendation, and evidence of a commitment to achieve stated goals are factors in selecting recipients.
To learn more, contact your school college counselor or see womenqc.com/application-information. The completed application packet must be submitted to the school counselor’s office by the end of the school day on Monday, March 27. Scholarships are awarded in April.
Cowbelles support students interested in agriculture
The Arizona State Cowbelles Mattie Cowan Scholarship provides financial assistance to high school graduates who have demonstrated an interest in agriculture. The amount of the scholarship is $1,500 and the application deadline is April 15.
Preference will be given to students with ranching or agricultural background, have taken agriculture related classes, or will/is working towards an agriculture major. Learn more at www.arizonacowbelles.org/scholarships/mattie-cowan-scholarship.
