Rotary Clubs award scholarships to RRHS seniors
The Rio Rico and Tubac Rotary Clubs have announced their scholarship winners from Rio Rico High School.
The Rio Rico club extended a $1,500 scholarship to Jarod Fisher and $1,000 awards to Paola Palafox, Joseph Welch, Oscar Carrillo and Mia Manjarrez.
The Tubac club granted a $2,000 career and technical education scholarship to Yenney Romero, and a $1,500 award to Cylesce Aguilera. The club also gave $1,000 scholarships to Anacarolina Espinosa and Eric Monge.
The Tubac and Rio Rico Rotary Clubs together honored Annette Chavez Save with a $1,000 “comeback kid” scholarship.
Gallery seeks stay-at-come creativity for upcoming show
Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is inviting community members of all ages to use this stay-at-home time to create something – a painting, drawing, collage, quilt, birdhouse, sculpture, book, puppet, etc. – for use in an upcoming exhibit.
In an announcement this week, the gallery said it would issue a call in August for all creative people to enter a piece of their work in its “Corona Art Exhibit.”
“We can look at this time as a gift of free time to explore and create art and make something,” the gallery’s Janice Johnson said in the announcement.
For more information, contact the gallery at (520) 287-5515.
-Nogales International