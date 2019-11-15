Students show skills at restaurant’s re-opening
Culinary students from Rio Rico High School received some hands-on training when the McDonald’s restaurant on Crawford Street in Nogales celebrated its grand-reopening following several design changes.
On Friday, Nov. 7, the students spent time with a chef from the Cargill Company, which supplies eggs, oil and chicken to the McDonald’s system, discussing various topics and learning how to “fabricate,” or cut, a chicken.
Then on Saturday, four of the RRHS students took part in a culinary competition using McDonald’s ingredients to create unique new food dishes that they shared with diners at the restaurant, as well as a panel of judges from the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office and the Nogales-Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce.
Also during the re-opening celebration, the Nogales High School Jazz band provided music on the patio.
Elgin-area resident chosen as ‘Famous Woman of the West’
Janet Clyne Anderson, of the historic Clyne Cattle Ranch near Elgin, is set to be honored as a Famous Woman of the West.
Anderson will receive her engraved medallion at the Wrangler 2019 World of Rodeo Reunion and Gold Card Gathering on Dec. 12-13 in Las Vegas, during the National Finals Rodeo.
Anderson’s poem, “Brandin’ Time” was published in the anthology “Treasured Poems of America.” She is an associate member of National Senior Pro Rodeo Association and Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association, and is a contributor to National Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Anderson has also been a schoolmarm in Arizona, California and Nevada. She has worked for the Nogales Unified School District and served as home economist and 4-H agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Santa Cruz County.
Free writing workshop to be offered in Patagonia
Author Matthew Lysiak is offering a free writing workshop in Patagonia to help aspiring writers get their ideas published.
The six-class workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. every Monday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30 at the Patagonia Creative Arts Center. No writing experience is necessary.
“The goal of this workshop is to help aspiring writers demystify the process of getting their work published,” Lysiak said in an announcement.
The workshop is open to writers ages 15 and up, and will be limited to five students. Interested applicants should send a one-paragraph bio, along with a brief explanation of their projects of interest (newspaper, book, magazine), to mlysiaknydn@gmail.com no later than Nov. 20.
Lysiak is the author of “Newtown” (Simon and Schuster), “Breakthrough” (Harper Collins) and the upcoming “Drudge Revolution.” He has also published hundreds of newspaper and magazine articles.
Technician from Rio Rico earns Mediacom recognition
Local Mediacom employee Carlos Coronel earned a top customer service award and recognition during a recent awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Mesa, the company said in a news release.
Coronel, a Rio Rico resident who has worked for Mediacom for seven years, was awarded the Area Operations Employee of the Year award for his work as a broadband specialist, the company said.