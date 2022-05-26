Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tutoring is now available for high school students in Santa Cruz County who need help with Algebra I, II and Geometry.

The free service is available at the C-CREO HUB at the Santa Cruz Center at 2021 North Grand Ave. in Nogales, 3-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, through June 23.

For more information, call (520) 375-7960 or email SCCGearUp@gmail.com.

Boys & Girls Club offering all-day summer camp

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County is offering a free, all-day summer camp for youth ages 5-17.

The camp runs from May 31 to July 29, and will feature educational, sports, and arts and crafts programs/activities. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register or learn more, call (520) 287-3733. The Boys and Girls Club is located at 590 Tyler Ave. in Nogales.



Tags

Load comments