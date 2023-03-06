An upcoming presentation at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park will explore a little-known Irish connection to the history of the the border region and Mexico.

“The Saint Patrick’s Battalion and the Mexican-American War,” set to run 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, will examine the story of Irish immigrant soldiers to the United States who switched sides and fought for Mexico during the 1846-1848 Mexican-American War.

Rose-throated becard

The rose-throated becard is the top of a Tubac Nature Center talk scheduled for March 8.
TCA

Lisa Hastreiter-Lamb
TCA

Johannes Loutsch


