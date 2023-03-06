An upcoming presentation at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park will explore a little-known Irish connection to the history of the the border region and Mexico.
“The Saint Patrick’s Battalion and the Mexican-American War,” set to run 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, will examine the story of Irish immigrant soldiers to the United States who switched sides and fought for Mexico during the 1846-1848 Mexican-American War.
“The Saint Patrick’s Battalion played a crucial role in the Mexican-American War, and their story is one of sacrifice and bravery,” said Alex La Pierre, director of the nonprofit organization Borderlandia, who will lead the discussion. “I’m honored to share this important piece of history with the community and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in a unique and meaningful way.”
According to La Pierre, the talk will explore the reasons and circumstances behind the soldiers’ defection, their unit’s war service and eventual fate, and how they are honored to this day in Mexico.
Tickets are $15 and include all-day admission to the park.
Events planned at the Tubac Nature Center in March
The Tubac Nature Center is offering a series of nature-focused events in March. On each occasion, participants should meet at the center at 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B, to sign in. Activities are free; donations accepted.
• Bill Lisowsky discusses the rare rose-throated becard, 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. “This is the only place in the U.S. where this beautiful flycatcher is known to nest, and sometimes winter,” the center said.
• From 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, Michael Dunn, the center’s vice-president and chief botanist, will lead a nature walk to explore the vegetation along the Anza Trail. Contact dunn.levey@gmail.com for more information.
• “Butterflies of Santa Cruz County,” a talk by Seth Ausubel about the most common butterflies in the Tubac area, begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
• Bird walks, 8-10 a.m. every Tuesday. The leaders for the day will select a section of the Anza Trail for the walk. All levels of expertise are welcome. Bring binoculars. Contact Rob Rutledge at merlin327572@gmail.com for more information.
• Thursday hikes, 7:45-11 a.m. Bring water and a snack. The hikes are led by Carolyn Fowler, who will email a description of the upcoming hike. Contact her at fowlcf44@gmail.com.
The Tubac Nature Center is open 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays and 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
In addition to the events described above, the Tubac Nature Center is hosting an annual “Hawk Watch” at Ron Morriss Park in Tubac from March 1-31. Peak hawk viewing time is 9 a.m. to noon, the peak viewing period is March 10-20.
Tubac Center of the Arts welcomes new staff members
Tubac Center of the Arts has added two new members to its staff in recent months: Lisa Hastreiter-Lamb and Johannes Loutsch.
In a news release issued March 2, TCA introduced Hastreiter-Lamb, an artist with 26 years of experience in museums, as its new exhibits and programs manager. It’s a new post that was created when the former artistic director assignment was split into two positions, and Karon Leigh, who had held the job, became the center’s marketing manager.
According to TCA, Hastreiter-Lamb has an MFA in studio art with a concentration in painting and drawing, and has previously worked at the University of Arizona Museum of Art and the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson.
Loutsch joined TCA in October 2022 as the new director of the Tubac School of Fine Art. He and his wife Elena had relocated to Tubac in June 2022 from Scottsdale.
TCA called Loutsch “a strategic and award-winning creative executive with exceptional talent in the development of fully integrated campaigns.”
He is working as co-director with Leslie Miller, who will retire this summer, TCA said.
Tubac Center of the Arts is located at 9 Plaza Rd. in Tubac. Learn more at tubacarts.org or (520) 398-2371.