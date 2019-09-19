NHS Class of 1969 set to reunite in October
The Nogales High School Class of 1969 is preparing to hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event, set to be held at the Charisma/Kasa Mia restaurant at 460 N. Arroyo Blvd., is open to all NHS graduates. It begins at 5 p.m. with a meet-and-greet, followed by dinner by Chef Roman at 7 p.m. and music. Admission is $50.
For more information, or to RSVP before Oct. 1, contact Nanci Pottinger at (520) 839-5040, Susan Thomas at (520) 248-3333 or Valerie Valencia at (520) 604-8966.
Guided bird watching strolls at TNHP
Tumacácori National Historical Park is offering guided bird watching strolls on Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, during the fall migration season.
The walk begins at the park’s visitor center at 8:30 a.m. and continues throughout the morning for as long as birds are active.
Walking will take place on and off trails throughout the park’s varied habitats. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water and binoculars. The park also has several pairs of binoculars available for loan to participants.
“The park’s lands include rare types of southwestern forest located along the Santa Cruz River,” TNHP said in a news release. “Some bird species found in these and other local habitats are not usually seen in other places in this country, and are part of the reason why visiting Southern Arizona is on many a birder’s bucket list.”
Admission to the park is $7 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under age 16. For more information, call (520) 377-5060.
Funding helps robotics program grow
A new partnership will help expand an ongoing robotics afterschool program to elementary schools throughout Santa Cruz County.
The mining company South32 says it is committing $53,100 toward the effort – approximately 50 percent of the total cost of expanding the project initiated by the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.
“This program closely aligns with our values as a company and with our education and skills development initiatives, and we’re happy to support it,” South32 Hermosa Project president Pat Risner said in a news release.
The expanded program will be in 13 elementary schools in the county and is forecast to benefit approximately 325 students.
Chris Jackson, principal at Mountain View Elementary School in Rio Rico, said he saw students learning and having fun building robots two summers ago when he visited a summer program sponsored by the county. The experience convinced him that the program should be introduced at his school.
“The key to effective teaching is inspiring students with fun and interesting ways to learn. I feel robotics will help us do just that,” he said in a news release.
Red Cross, Nogales Suburban to install free smoke alarms
As part of preparedness month, the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross says it will install free smoke alarms in the Pete Kitchen and Chula Vista subdivisions north of Nogales.
The Red Cross said it will partner with the Nogales Suburban Fire District Station No. 2 in hopes of installing 100 free smoke alarms in homes in those neighborhoods.
The effort is set to run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.