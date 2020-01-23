Toastmasters Club seeks new members
People seeking to become a better public speaker, a better listener and stronger leader are invited to join the Nogales Toastmasters Club, which meets on a weekly basis.
“Learn these skills and more in a supportive, self-paced, fun atmosphere,” the club said in an announcement.
The club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, 590 E. Frontage Rd. For more information, contact Marlene Lopez at (520) 287-2707 or see nogales.toastmastersclubs.org.
Woman’s Club planning annual fashion show
The Nogales Woman’s Club is asking local residents to save the date of Saturday, March 28, for the club’s annual fashion show.
Once again, it will be held at the Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita, and this year’s theme will focus on women in three-generational families.
Tickets are $35 each and are available from any Woman’s Club member.