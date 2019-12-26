Park offering tours, walks and hikes
Tumacácori National Historical Park is starting the winter season with an array of programs and events for visitors and families. These include:
• Tumacácori Mission Tour, daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., January through March. Spanish tours are available with advance notice.
• Calabazas and Guevavi Missions Tour, first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., January through March. $25 per person, reservations required, at www.recreation.gov.
• Santa Cruz River Guided Hike, fourth Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., January through March. No pets allowed.
• Bird Walk, second Saturdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. in January and February, 8 a.m. in March and April.
• Tortilla Demonstration: Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April.
• Historic Craft Demonstration (varies): Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April.
For more information about upcoming events and activities at the park, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Foundation awards $40K in grants
The Santa Cruz Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, has awarded $40,000 in grants to 12 local and regional nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the quality of life in Santa Cruz County.
“The Santa Cruz Community Foundation is pleased to be able to support these deserving nonprofits making a difference for Santa Cruz community members. We are grateful to our board members and the generous donors in our community who make these grants possible,” said Sabrina Hallman, Chair of SCCF Advisory Board.
This year’s grants were awarded to the following organizations:
• American Red Cross of Southern Arizona
• Angel Heart Pajama Project
• Ayuda of Southern AZ-Smiles for Veterans
• Border Community Alliance
• Family Health Care Amigos-Lending Shed
• Literacy Connects
• Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest
• Patagonia Creative Arts Association
• Santa Cruz Council on Aging
• Santa Cruz Training Programs
• SCCFRA Foundation
• Senior Citizens of Patagonia
Since 2001, the Santa Cruz Community Foundation has granted more than $590,000 to local organizations through their competitive grant process.