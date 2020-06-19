NUSD awarded for financial excellence
The Nogales Unified School District has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International.
The recognition comes for having met or exceeded the program’s standards for financial reporting and accountability. NUSD was recognized for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending in 2019.
NUSD Finance Director Adelmo Sandoval said NUSD has been receiving the certificate for more than 20 years.
“I am extremely proud of my team at the business office, and with all administrators and those who work with financial records for once again making this recognition possible,” Sandoval said in a news release. “This honor is a reflection of how NUSD works together because this is not just my department’s award, but it is for all of us. I and my department have made a commitment to keep this award moving forward.”
NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra also lauded the accomplishment, saying: “This honor is not one we take for granted. Every year a tremendous amount of work and cooperation goes into achieving this level of excellence.”
Local nonprofit gets $100K for Gulf of California restoration project
A Patagonia-based nonprofit is set to receive a six-figure grant to work on an environmental project in the Gulf of California.
Borderlands Restoration will receive $100,000 from 11th Hour Racing for its Blue Carbon Initiative, according to a news release sent by Megan Campbell, a spokeswoman for 11th Hour Racing.
“In partnership with the Comcáac indigenous community and Mexico’s environmental protection agency, this project will restore and protect 5,000 acres of mangroves and 2,500 acres of seagrass, resulting in an annual 45,000 tons of carbon sequestration from the atmosphere per year,” Campbell wrote in the release.
The seagrass meadows and mangrove forests in the area are currently threatened by climate change, overfishing and tourism development, according to a project page on the Borderlands Restoration Network website.
Online presentation focuses on Sonoran row house
The Tubac-based organization Border Community Alliance is set to present a two-part online presentation titled “Arizona’s Adobe Architecture: The Sonoran Row House.”
Part One will be a video premiere via BCA’s YouTube and Vimeo channels on Sunday, June 21. Part Two is a live question-and-answer session via Zoom video conference at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
“While many of us are aware of other Southwestern architectural traditions, such as the Pueblo Revival or Santa Fe style that persist into the present, far less has been shared about Arizona’s own vernacular building tradition,” BCA said in a news release. “This video presentation will uncover the origins of the adobe Sonoran Row House, explore existing examples and their qualities, discuss their historic preservation as well as explain the efforts to make Tucson’s Barrio Viejo a National Historic Landmark.”
Alex La Pierre, BCA’s program director will lead the presentations. The suggested donation is $10.
Register online at bca.z2systems.com/eventReg.jsp?event=1111 or by phone at (520) 398-3229.