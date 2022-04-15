Saturday, April 16
TUBAC: The Shaw D. Kinsley Lecture Series at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park presents Doug Hocking’s “The Black Legend: George Bascom, Cochise, and the Start of the Apache Wars,” 2-3 p.m. Lt. George Bascom has been blamed for mistreating Cochise of the Chiricahua Apache and starting 11 years of bloody warfare. Hocking tells a different story, drawn from the accounts of people who were present. $15 per lecture. Children 6 and under are free.
Saturday, April 23
TUMACACORI: National Junior Ranger Day celebration at Tumacácori National Historical Park, featuring a variety of self-guided family-friendly activities that promote health and learning outdoors deom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entrance to the park is free during the event. For more information, see www.nps.gov/tuma or call (520) 377-5060.
Saturday, April 23
NOGALES: Mingus Centennial Jazz Celebration, commemorating 100 years since the birth of jazz legend Charles Mingus in Nogales. Festivities start at 10 a.m. with a dedication of Mingus Memorial Park at 10 Western Ave. The musical lineup begins at 11 a.m. with performances by the Nogales and Rio Rico high school jazz bands, the NHS Alumni Jazz Band, Alan Lewine’s AZ Xtet, the Pablo Sanhueza Latin Jazz Orchestra and the Mingus Dynasty Quintet. More information at (520) 287-3685 or mingusamongus.com.
Saturday, April 30
NOGALES: Fiestas de las Flores, 4-10 p.m. at Karam Park, featuring music, dancing, food and the crowning of the queen of the fiesta.
Saturday, April 30
TUBAC: Charles Mingus Centennial Tubac Jazz Fiesta, 11 a.m. until dark at Barrio de Tubac Park. Performers include Alan Lewine’s AZ Xtet, Max Beckman’s Mingus Band (seen in photo), Kristy Hinds and more. Artisans and food trucks will also be on hand. Free admission. More information at mingusamongus.com.
Sunday, May 1
NOGALES: Inaugural Officer Jeremy A. Brinton Memorial Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Nogales High School. Food and live music in addition to vehicles of all kinds. Sponsored by the NHS Car Club and Jesus M. Cordova Memorial Foundation. Proceeds to support a scholarship in Brinton’s memory.
Saturday, May 7
SONOITA/PATAGONIA: “Discovering the Land: Community, Science, and Partnership in the Sonoita and Patagonia Region,” a symposium sponsored by the Cienega Watershed Partnership and Friends of Sonoita Creek. It runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting at the Empire Ranch north of Sonoita where participants can listen and discuss with experts about water, wildlife and land preservation efforts across the Cienega and Sonoita Creek watersheds. The afternoon portion will be spent at the Nature Conservancy’s Sonoita Creek Preserve in Patagonia and will include a Q&A with restoration, trails and citizen participation leaders. Participation is free; please RSVP at tinyurl.com/mpmd56pr.
Saturday, May 7
NOGALES: The Zonta Club’s Nogales High School Z Club, in partnership with Hilltop Gallery, holds a “gently used items” sale at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Z Club is a high school service club that completes projects that benefit the school, local and international communities. “Come find beautiful gifts for mothers on Saturday, May 7, just in time for both Mother’s Days,” the organizers said. All proceeds will benefit the Hilltop Gallery and enable the Z Club to finance their service projects. Hilltop Gallery is at 730 North Hilltop Dr. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com and we’ll add it to the calendar.