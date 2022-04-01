Saturday, April 2
NOGALES: “Wheels Against Walls,” a three-mile bike ride sponsored by the Sierra Club in conjunction with the 0S3 Movement and Community Food Bank to explore the flora and fauna of the area, and hear about social and environmental impacts of the border wall. 9 a.m. to noon, starting from the lot on the north side of the Historic 1904 Courthouse on Morley Avenue. Water and snacks will be available, but bring your own bike. Sign up in advance here. For more information, contact erick.meza@sierraclub.org.
Saturday, April 2
NOGALES: The Southern Arizona Autism Association and its community partners will mark the Ninth Annual World Autism Awareness Day with a celebration and community resource fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind Nogales City Hall. For more information, contact info@soazaa.org.
Saturday, April 2
NOGALES: The Arizona Pride Tour, a nonprofit variety drag show featuring a group of performers and LGBTQIA+ community members from across Arizona, conducts the final stop of an eight-city tour to raise money to support LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives by the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Americana Hotel; doors open at 6 p.m. Admission $20. All ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. More information at www.azprideshow.org.
Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park presents a “papel de china” craft demonstration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Since arriving from Asia, colored tissue paper has become the basis for many important and widespread Mexican folk art forms. Demonstrator Margarita Reynosa Sanchez, from La Reforma Angostura, Sinaloa, recalls that her mother would make paper flower and ribbon crowns to sell. Margarita herself has learned how to make a variety of traditional paper flowers and designs by watching videos online.
Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3
SONOITA: Mata Ortiz pottery show and sale at Rune Wines, 3969 Highway 82, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring the work of Diego Valles, Carla Martinez and Manuel Rodriguez – artists from the community of Mata Ortiz, Chihuahua. Demonstrations throughout the day and daily firing at 10 a.m. both day. Admission is free; a portion of the pottery sales will be donated to the Elgin Community Club Annual Scholarship Fund. Other vendors outside include Raechel Running Photography, Patagonia Flower Farm and Mata Ortiz Tour Information. Food and wine tasting after 11 a.m. For more information, contact Jeanne at (520) 237-3284 or laughinghorseranch@hotmail.com.
Saturday, April 9
TUBAC: Tish Hinojosa live in concert at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park picnic grounds, 2-4 p.m. Bring your own chair. Tickets are $25, children 6 and under are free. Call (520) 398-2252 to RSVP.
Saturday, April 9
TUBAC/ONLINE: Friends of the Santa Cruz River will hold its annual meeting, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd. and on Zoom (meeting link available here). The meeting is open to all community members and will feature Laura Norman, Ph.D., a water resources expert who will deliver a talk titled “Challenges and opportunities in our binational watershed.” The organizers said: “We invite you to renew your support for our irreplaceable river by learning about ways you can assist FOSCR to insure a continued flow of the river’s surface waters and to protect and restore the riparian ecosystem and diversity of life supported by the river’s waters.”