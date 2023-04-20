Saturday, April 22

NOGALES: Mingus Jazz Festival presented by the Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts, starting at 11 a.m. at 1st Bank Yuma, 825 N. Grand Ave. The lineup includes the NHS Apache Jazz Ensemble, NHS Alumni Band, RRHS jazz band, Borderline 7 Alumni Dixieland Band and the Jack Walrath Quintet.



