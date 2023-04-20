NOGALES: Mingus Jazz Festival presented by the Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts, starting at 11 a.m. at 1st Bank Yuma, 825 N. Grand Ave. The lineup includes the NHS Apache Jazz Ensemble, NHS Alumni Band, RRHS jazz band, Borderline 7 Alumni Dixieland Band and the Jack Walrath Quintet.
Saturday, April 22
NOGALES: The DEA will collect unused or expired prescription medication as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 100 W White Park Dr.
Sunday, April 23
TUBAC: Taste of Tubac fundraising event for the Tubac Rotary Club, featuring more than 20 restaurants and beverage distributors at the Tubac Golf Resort, 5-8 p.m. Live music, silent auction. Tickets are $80 and are available at Tumacookery, Tubac Gold Resort, Green Valley Chamber of Commerce, Donna’s Salon and Jane’s Attic.
PATAGONIA: The Borderlands Ensemble presents a “horn and strings” concert at the Benderly-Kendall Opera House, 3 p.m. Reception to follow in the courtyard. Tickets are $30 online at https://bit.ly/3nRVc4A, and $35 at the door (if available).
Wednesday, April 26
NOGALES: Vance Johnson, a former professional football player turned motivational speaker, will talk to local youth 2-4 p.m. at the City of Nogales Recreation Center, 1500 N. Hohokam Dr.