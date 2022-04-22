TUMACACORI: National Junior Ranger Day celebration at Tumacácori National Historical Park, featuring a variety of self-guided family-friendly activities that promote health and learning outdoors. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entrance to the park is free during the event. For more information, see www.nps.gov/tuma or call (520) 377-5060.
Saturday, April 23
NOGALES: Mingus Centennial Jazz Celebration, commemorating 100 years since the birth of jazz legend Charles Mingus in Nogales. Festivities start at 10 a.m. with a dedication of Mingus Memorial Park at 10 Western Ave. Musical entertainment follows at the nearby First Bank Yuma complex at 825 Grand Ave. Performers include the Rio Rico High School Jazz Band (11 a.m.), Nogales High School Jazz Band (noon), NHS Alumni Jazz Band (1 p.m.), Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra (2 p.m.), Alan Lewine’s AZ Xtet (3 p.m.) and the Mingus Dynasty Quintet (4 p.m.). Admission is free. More information at (520) 287-3685 or mingusamongus.com.
Saturday, April 23
NOGALES: Free outdoor screening of the film “Ay Mariposa” at La Linea Art Studio, 32 N. Morley Ave. The documentary film looks at the impact of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas. A panel discussion with environmental experts begins at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own seating.
Wednesday, April 27
NOGALES: The Nogales Police Department will hold a ceremony to remember Officer Jesus Cordova, who was killed in in the line of duty on April 27, 2018. The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. at 631 W. Mesa Verde Dr., next to Villa’s Market off North Grand Avenue.