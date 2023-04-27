We Are Artists

A tile made by a We Are Artists participant is seen here in 2019. A documentary film about the program for local adults with developmental disabilities will be screened in Nogales on Friday and in Patagonia on Saturday.

 File photo by Nick Phillips

Friday, April 28

NOGALES: Pima Community College hosts a college fair at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave., 9 a.m.-noon. "This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about the programs offered in Nogales and explore transfer opportunities to various universities," the organizers said. "Representatives from different universities will be present to answer your questions about admission requirements, scholarships and other transfer opportunities."



