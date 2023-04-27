A tile made by a We Are Artists participant is seen here in 2019. A documentary film about the program for local adults with developmental disabilities will be screened in Nogales on Friday and in Patagonia on Saturday.
NOGALES: Pima Community College hosts a college fair at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave., 9 a.m.-noon. "This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about the programs offered in Nogales and explore transfer opportunities to various universities," the organizers said. "Representatives from different universities will be present to answer your questions about admission requirements, scholarships and other transfer opportunities."
Friday, April 28
NOGALES: Screening of the documentary film "We Are Artists," featuring the accessible art workshop program of the same name, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Oasis Cinema. We Are Artists is an accessible art workshop series offered through a partnership among the Santa Cruz Training Programs, the Patagonia Creative Arts Association and the Santa Fe Ranch. “The film showcases the members of the Santa Cruz Training Program as they make permanent art pieces at the Santa Fe Ranch, and includes interviews with the art makers and individuals who made the project possible,” the groups said in a news release. The screening will be followed by an awards ceremony and a reception with food and refreshments in the lobby.
Saturday, April 29
PATAGONIA: Screening of the documentary film "We Are Artists" at the Tin Shed Theater, 2 p.m. See listing above for more information.
NOGALES: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office holds a free kids’ car seat check-up event from 8 a.m. to noon at 2170 N. Congress Dr. “Certified child passenger safety technicians will help make sure your child is riding safely,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, adding that participants should allow for 45 minutes per car seat.
NOGALES: World Tai Chi and Qigong Day event, 9:30-11 a.m. at Teyechea Park behind City Hall. “Feel the wave of energy and goodwill moving around the globe. Everyone is welcome to come move, breathe and have fun,” the organizers said. Learn more at WorldTaiChiDay.org and Santa Cruz Tai Chi Community on Facebook.
NOGALES: The Pimería Alta Historical Society holds its annual meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the fire hall at the PAHS Museum, 136 N. Grand Ave. Paul Hathaway will speak about pioneer ranching. $35 per person includes luncheon. For reservations, call (520) 287-4621 or email pahsmuseum@gmail.com before April 25. For more information about the PAHS and its museum, see pimeriaaltamuseum.org.
PATAGONIA: Concert by the Patagonia Minstrels – local musicians who perform on the melodica and other portable instruments – to benefit the Patagonia pool. 2 p.m. at the gazebo in the town park. Suggested donation $15.
NOGALES: Wittner Museum grand opening at 204 N Morley Ave., noon-5 p.m. Free and open to the public.
PATAGONIA: Colibri Art Studio/Gallery hosts an exhibit/sale featuring textile artist Terry Stanford, who creates pieces using migrant clothing found in the desert. Noon-2 p.m. The gallery is located at 299 W. McKeown Ave. A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization Voices From the Border.
TUMACACORI: “Mammals, Birds and Bugs, Oh My!” a special Experience the Night event at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 6:30-9 p.m. "Explore the world of nocturnal creatures and learn the importance of preserving the night sky," the park says. Park entrance fee applies. More information at (520) 377-5060 or www.nps.gov/tuma.