TUBAC: Tubac Center of the Arts opens four new exhibitions with a reception 5-7 p.m. The exhibits include: “Hi-Art 2022,” featuring the work of students from Nogales, Rio Rico, Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools; “Unknown Nature of Being,” presenting 54 works of art representing artists from 20 different states; “What Place Is This,” featuring photos by Wayne Gudmundson documenting the contemporary locations of infamous and historic battles, atrocities and murders in the local region; and “Emerging Woman,” a solo retrospective exhibition of artwork by artist/author Carol Egmont St. John. TCA is at 9 Plaza Rd. For more information, call (520) 398-2371 or see www.tubacarts.org.
Saturday, April 9
TUBAC: Tish Hinojosa live in concert at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park picnic grounds, 2-4 p.m. Bring your own chair. Tickets are $25, children 6 and under are free. Call (520) 398-2252 to RSVP.
Saturday, April 9
TUBAC/ONLINE: Friends of the Santa Cruz River will hold its annual meeting, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd. and on Zoom (link available here). The meeting is open to all community members and will feature Laura Norman, Ph.D., a water resources expert who will deliver a talk titled “Challenges and opportunities in our binational watershed.” “This is an opportunity to meet the board members of Friends of the Santa Cruz River — old and new,” the organizers said. “We invite you to renew your support for our irreplaceable river by learning about ways you can assist FOSCR to insure a continued flow of the river’s surface waters and to protect and restore the riparian ecosystem and diversity of life supported by the river’s waters.”